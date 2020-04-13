Widespread power outages possible as strong winds, downpours move through

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Heavy downpours and unusually strong and violent winds Monday afternoon could cause widespread power outages.

As of 1:30 p.m., more than 1,300 National Grid customers in Rhode Island were without power while nearly 17,000 were out across Massachusetts.

A High Wind Warning is in effect for all of Southern New England until 10 p.m. Monday, with the strongest winds expected between 2-6 p.m. Gusts of up to 60-75 mph are possible along with isolated thunderstorms.

A Coastal Flood Statement has also been issued for upper Narragansett Bay communities including Providence.

Weather Now: Damaging winds, power outages this afternoon | More: Detailed 7-Day Forecast

National Grid spokesperson Ted Kresse said they have crews standing by to respond to any power outages.

“We have brought in additional resources from other states,” he said. “At this point, we have a full artillery that is ready to hit the ground running when it is safe to do so.”

The storm system has already proven deadly with more than 30 tornadoes reported in the South.

National Grid customers who experience an outage should report it by calling 1-800-465-1212.

For customers of the Pascoag Utility District, call (401) 568-6222.

Eversource customers should call 1-800-592-2000 to report an outage.

Those who depend on electricity-powered life support equipment such as a respirator should call 1-800-322-3223 to register with National Grid.