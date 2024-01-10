WESTPORT, Mass. (WPRI) — A stone wall marking the Westport River’s bank was no longer visible on Wednesday, after a storm caused waterbodies to overflow in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Part of the Head Town Landing Country Store’s yard was submerged up to picnic tables set out on the lawn.

Many people in town said it’s the worst flooding they’ve seen in years.

Steven Connors of the Westport River Watershed Alliance told 12 News he hasn’t seen the water come that high since the 1990s.

“Hurricane Bob, I think it was 1991, came up about the same height actually as it did today,” Connors recalled.

The floodwaters were high and moving fast.

“You have the confluence of the heavy rain, exceptionally heavy rain, and then the tide and that brings everything up to a higher level,” Connors explained.

Across town, East Beach Road was closed to traffic.

Westport residents said the road frequently washes over during weather events. They think it will take at least two days to clean up all the debris that washed onto the road.