Weekend storm nearly destroys retention wall in Central Falls

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Storms that moved through the region over the weekend caused some significant damage to a retention wall in Central Falls.

The wall, located along Brook Street, was nearly destroyed by the storm, which is something resident Julieth Cornejo tells 12 News she’s brought to the city’s attention in the past.

“It almost looks like a river every time it’s raining,” Cornejo said. “Back in December we had Zoom meetings with the city and other residents about the water.”

Cornejo and Jickeaine Alcos were just two of many residents who were evacuated from their homes as the storm moved through.

Alcos said she was scared because she felt the city was afraid her house could crumble at any time.

“We were pulled out of work and our families are also waiting to find a place to stay,” Cornejo said.

The American Red Cross stepped in to help those two families book hotel rooms for two nights until city building officials deem their duplex home safe.

The storms also impacted the Lincoln Police Department. A dispatcher was transported to the hospital after lightning struck the department’s radio tower.

Lincoln Chief of Police Brian Sullivan said the dispatcher was on the phone when a streak of lightning touched down.

“I’m familiar with radio towers being struck by lightning in the past that’s definitely happened but this is the first time that I’ve heard of it coming through the phone line” Sullivan said.

Sullivan said the dispatcher is doing OK, though the strike knocked out their radio tower for several hours. He said during that time, North Smithfield helped field their calls.