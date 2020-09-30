Thousands without power in RI as heavy wind, rain move through the area

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The rain Wednesday morning is much needed across Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts, but unfortunately, it won’t be enough.

Rhode Island is about ten inches below normal in terms of rainfall this year, prompting the U.S. Drought Monitor to keep the state in the “Extreme Drought” category.

According to 12 News Meteorologist Michelle Muscatello, a big concern with the drought is that the integrity of the roots of the trees could be weakened due to the lack of rain. With the wind gusts expected, there is a chance some trees could fall over.

As of 6 a.m. there were over 8,000 customers in Rhode Island without power.

It is important to be aware that these strong wind gusts could not only lead to power outages but also wind damage.

In normal circumstances, heavy rain in our area would bring concerns about flooding, but the drought is keeping the rivers mostly dry and in need of water.

