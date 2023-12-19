WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — Cleanup efforts are underway across Southern New England after a strong storm brought heavy rain and strong winds.

The Windjammer Surf Bar in Westerly saw Mother Nature burst through its doors on Monday.

Co-owner Amy Trefes told 12 News the waves pushed a lot of debris into their business and they have a big cleanup ahead of them.

“Everything was boarded up here, sandbagged and whatnot, but it blew the boards off the doors, snapped them in half over here, and pushed everything back through,” Trefes said. “We’ll just take it as it goes and we’ll get through it, we’ll put it back together. It just isn’t how we had our winter planned that’s all”

Trefes added the damage is reminiscent of when they were hit by Superstorm Sandy more than a decade ago.

“This is life by the ocean. This is a risk you take and this is what we love,” she said. “This is a family business, we’ve been doing it forever down here and we will put it back together and we will keep going.”

Over in Massachusetts, the restaurant and patio at Westport Sea Farm was flooded, as workers cleaned up throughout the night.

Owner Kristin Fennelly said they won’t be able to check their oyster farms until the storm fully passes, but hopes their hard work securing the farms ahead of time pays off.

She said despite the massive setback, they are working non-stop to clean up and will be at the store as planned on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for holiday pre-order pickup.