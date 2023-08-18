SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — Surveyors from the National Weather Service fanned out across the state to assess damage caused by a strong line of storms that moved through Friday morning.

The NWS has confirmed that a tornado touched down in Scituate but is still determining its strength, as well as the path it took.

The tornado toppled, uprooted and snapped dozens of trees along Byron Randall Road, which crosses over from Scituate to Johnston.

12 News Chief Meteorologist Tony Petrarca joined surveyors on a walking tour of the damage Friday afternoon.

In the video above, Tony Petrarca gets a firsthand look at the damage, speaks with residents and gives his take on the storm’s aftermath.

  • Storm damage on Byron Randall Road in Scituate (Corey Welch/WPRI-TV)
  • Storm damage on Byron Randall Road in Scituate (Corey Welch/WPRI-TV)
  • Downed tree on Byron Randall Road Scituate (Corey Welch/WPRI-TV)
  • Downed tree on Byron Randall Road Scituate (Corey Welch/WPRI-TV)
  • Storm damage on Byron Randall Road in Scituate (Corey Welch/WPRI-TV)
  • Possible tornado on I-295 (Photo submitted by George Viau)
  • Car damaged by storm on I-295 in Johnston (Photo submitted by David Danella)
  • Car damaged by storm on I-295 in Johnston (Photo submitted by David Danella)
  • Car damaged by storm on I-295 in Johnston (Photo submitted by David Danella)
  • Storm damage on I-295 in Johnston (Photo submitted by David Danella)
  • Storm damage on I-295 in Johnston (Erica Ricci/WPRI-TV)
  • Storm damage at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery in Johnston
  • Storm damage at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery in Johnston (Joe Cortese/WPRI-TV)
  • Storm damage on Lydia Avenue in North Providence (Kate Wilkinson/WPRI-TV)
  • Storm damage on Lydia Avenue in North Providence (Kate Wilkinson/WPRI-TV)
  • Storm damage on Lydia Avenue in North Providence (Kate Wilkinson/WPRI-TV)
  • Storm damage on Lydia Avenue in North Providence (Kate Wilkinson/WPRI-TV)
  • Downed tree branch on Douglas Avenue in North Providence (Joe Cortese/WPRI-TV)
  • Downed tree branch on Douglas Avenue in North Providence (Joe Cortese/WPRI-TV)
  • Fitzhugh Street in North Providence (Joe Cortese/WPRI-TV)
  • Storm damage on Twins Lane in North Providence
  • Storm damage on Twins Lane in North Providence
  • Storm damage on Twins Lane in North Providence
  • George Waterman Road in Johnston (Ryan Welch/WPRI-TV)
  • Flash flood on Dewey Avenue East Providence (Photo submitted by Cam Palmisciano)
  • Flash flood on Dewey Avenue East Providence (Photo submitted by Cam Palmisciano)
  • Storm damage on Sully Lane in Attleboro (Lauren Brill/WPRI-TV)
  • Storm damage on Sully Lane in Attleboro (Lauren Brill/WPRI-TV)

