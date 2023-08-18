SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — Surveyors from the National Weather Service fanned out across the state to assess damage caused by a strong line of storms that moved through Friday morning.

The NWS has confirmed that a tornado touched down in Scituate but is still determining its strength, as well as the path it took.

The tornado toppled, uprooted and snapped dozens of trees along Byron Randall Road, which crosses over from Scituate to Johnston.

12 News Chief Meteorologist Tony Petrarca joined surveyors on a walking tour of the damage Friday afternoon.

In the video above, Tony Petrarca gets a firsthand look at the damage, speaks with residents and gives his take on the storm’s aftermath.