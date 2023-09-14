GLOCESTER, R.I. (WPRI) — A survey team from the National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed that damage from Wednesday’s storm was caused by a tornado.

The NWS said there was tornadic damage stretching from Killingly, Connecticut, to Attleboro, Massachusetts, including points in Foster, Glocester, and Lincoln, Rhode Island. The team is still working to determine whether it was a continuous path or separate touchdowns, along with the EF-rating and size of the tornado (or tornadoes).

12 News Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo was also out surveying the damage in Glocester on Wednesday and Thursday.

In the above video, T.J. checks in from Bungy Road, where several trees were broken and uprooted.

It came less than a month after Chief Meteorologist Tony Petrarca got an up-close look at damage from an EF-2 tornado in nearby Scituate.

Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo surveys the damage on Bungy Road in Glocester Chief Meteorologist Tony Petrarca surveys storm damage in Scituate (Corey Welch/WPRI-TV)

T.J. will have more from Glocester tonight on 12 News starting at 4.