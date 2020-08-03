VIDEO: Goats removed from South Carolina’s ‘Goat Island’ ahead of Isaias

Severe Weather

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WNCN) — The goats on a small island south of Myrtle Beach have been taken to a safe spot ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias’ landfall later Monday.

The goats are put on the island in Murrells Inlet in order to keep the underbrush down, WMBF reports.

There are a total of eight goats: seven adults and one juvenile.

The return of the goats has become a tradition but this year, the owner quietly put the back on the island due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tropical Storm Isaias is forecast to strengthen to a category 1 hurricane before making landfall in the Myrtle Beach area late Monday night.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Alert

Weather Blog

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Coronavirus: Complete Coverage

More Coronavirus

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 7/24/2020: Nancy Beye, Owner of Jamestown Early Learning Center

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com
Live Cams on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour