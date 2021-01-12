US had record-breaking number of billion-dollar natural disasters in 2020

Severe Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — 2020 was a year filled with unfortunate events, and it was no different when it came to the weather.

In fact, the U.S. had 22 natural disasters that each caused at least $1 billion worth of damage, topping the previous record of 16 set in 2011 and 2017.

Many areas of the country felt the brunt of Mother Nature making us pay, with those weather events resulting in a total of $95 billion in damage.

The following graphic shows all 22 events and their dates. Note the tropical influence along the Gulf and East Coasts.

With the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season being the most active one on record, it’s no shock that seven of those storms caused more than $1 billion in damage.

Perhaps the most interesting fact is that they were not the costliest events. Severe thunderstorms and tornadoes accounted for the most damage.

Additionally, 2020 brought the most expensive single thunderstorm in U.S. history with the Corn Belt derecho on Aug. 10.

These 22 events alone claimed the lives of 262 people and injured many more.

Pinpoint Weather Resources

Weather Now | Detailed 7-Day | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Severe | Closings | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Traffic | Flight Tracker | Power Outages | Winter Resources| Weather Network | Weather Blog

Download Our Apps | Sign Up for Alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Download WPRI 12 News & Weather Apps

Download WPRI 12 Mobile Apps

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 1/7/21: Joe Cammarano, Political Science Professor, Providence College

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams