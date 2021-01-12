US had record-breaking number of billion-dollar natural disasters in 2020

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — 2020 was a year filled with unfortunate events, and it was no different when it came to the weather.

In fact, the U.S. had 22 natural disasters that each caused at least $1 billion worth of damage, topping the previous record of 16 set in 2011 and 2017.

Many areas of the country felt the brunt of Mother Nature making us pay, with those weather events resulting in a total of $95 billion in damage.

The following graphic shows all 22 events and their dates. Note the tropical influence along the Gulf and East Coasts.

With the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season being the most active one on record, it’s no shock that seven of those storms caused more than $1 billion in damage.

Perhaps the most interesting fact is that they were not the costliest events. Severe thunderstorms and tornadoes accounted for the most damage.

Additionally, 2020 brought the most expensive single thunderstorm in U.S. history with the Corn Belt derecho on Aug. 10.

These 22 events alone claimed the lives of 262 people and injured many more.