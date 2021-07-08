Tracking Elsa: Preparations underway with downpours, damaging winds expected

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Southern New Englanders are taking steps to prepare as Tropical Storm Elsa makes its way up the coast.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect with downpours, strong wind gusts, and embedded thunderstorms expected through Friday afternoon. The current forecast calls for the heaviest rainfall between 5 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday before the storm starts to pull away.

Large ocean waves and dangerous rip currents will likely persist through Saturday.

Tune in to WPRI 12 right now for live coverage, including Chief Meteorologist Tony Petrarca’s updated forecast, or stream it live right here on WPRI.com.

The Pinpoint Weather Team says the heaviest of the rain will be to the west of the storm’s path, while the strongest winds will be to the east of the path. Gusts could top 45–50 mph near the coast Friday morning.

Interactive Storm Tracker: See Elsa’s current trajectory »

A Flash Flood Watch was also issued for Friday. Remember to never drive through a flooded roadway.

Power outages are possible, especially during the height of the storm and closer to the coast, where the strongest wind gusts will be.

Due to the recent wet weather, trees aren’t weathered for the southeasterly winds ahead of Elsa, so they could topple more easily if those winds persist.

National Grid said it’s closely monitoring the forecast and has more than 1,800 field personnel on standby to respond to any downed power lines and tree limbs or other emergencies.

Customers of the Pascoag Utility District can call (401) 568-6222 to report an outage, while Block Island Power Company users should call (401) 466-5851.

With the gusty winds being a primary concern, Southern New Englanders are urge to secure all lawn furniture, clear gutters to prevent flooding, and secure boats to a mooring or take them out of the water altogether.

The WPRI.com Flight Tracker is already showing some delayed arrivals and departures at T.F. Green Airport.

The Rhode Island DMV announced that all road tests on Friday have been canceled. The agency said staff members will contact anyone who had tests to reschedule.

Stay with 12 News for in-depth coverage before, during and after the storm, both on-air and online.

Get live updates on WPRI 12 and WPRI.com from 4:30–7 a.m. Friday, followed by the only local newscast from 7–9 a.m. on FOX Providence.

Plus, be sure to download the 12 News and Pinpoint Weather apps to receive important updates on your phone or tablet.