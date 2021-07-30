Weather Alerts: Interactive Map

Tornadoes spur injuries, damage in eastern Pennsylvania

Severe Weather

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

The scene at Faulkner Auto Group service center after a tornado hit in Trevose, Pa. Thursday, July 29, 2021. Five people were injured Thursday when a building at a Bensalem auto dealership was destroyed by severe weather, authorities said. The National Weather Service confirmed two tornados touched down in Bucks County, sending trees falling and debris flying.(Tom Gralish/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

BENSALEM, Pa. (AP) — At least five people were injured when severe weather struck homes and businesses in eastern Pennsylvania.

The National Weather Service says two tornadoes touched down in Bucks County on Thursday, sending trees falling and debris flying. The thunderous downpour flooded streets and roadways.

News outlets report one of the tornadoes damaged a Bensalem auto dealership and a mobile home park. Authorities say four people were injured at the dealership and a fifth was hurt at a nearby business.

All injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Crews say they plan to work into the early hours of Friday to secure housing for local residents, restore power and clear debris from roads.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Coronavirus: Complete Coverage

More Coronavirus

Download WPRI 12 News & Weather Apps

Download WPRI 12 Mobile Apps

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 7/23/2021: Ricardo Pitts-Wiley

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com