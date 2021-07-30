Tornadoes spur injuries, damage in eastern Pennsylvania

The scene at Faulkner Auto Group service center after a tornado hit in Trevose, Pa. Thursday, July 29, 2021. Five people were injured Thursday when a building at a Bensalem auto dealership was destroyed by severe weather, authorities said. The National Weather Service confirmed two tornados touched down in Bucks County, sending trees falling and debris flying.(Tom Gralish/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

BENSALEM, Pa. (AP) — At least five people were injured when severe weather struck homes and businesses in eastern Pennsylvania.

The National Weather Service says two tornadoes touched down in Bucks County on Thursday, sending trees falling and debris flying. The thunderous downpour flooded streets and roadways.

News outlets report one of the tornadoes damaged a Bensalem auto dealership and a mobile home park. Authorities say four people were injured at the dealership and a fifth was hurt at a nearby business.

All injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Crews say they plan to work into the early hours of Friday to secure housing for local residents, restore power and clear debris from roads.