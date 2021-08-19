Weather Alerts: Interactive Map

Tornado Warning expires for Worcester, Middlesex counties

Severe Weather

A Tornado Warning is no longer in effect for Worcester and Middlesex counties, but severe thunderstorms are still impacting the area.

The warning was issued at 10:21 a.m. Thursday by the National Weather Service (NWS) in Boston after a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was spotted over Webster moving northeast at 25 mph.

In addition to tornadoes, the NWS said quarter-size hail was possible.

Anyone in the area was advised to seek shelter immediately.

“TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.”

National Weather Service warning
