Tornado Warning expires for Worcester, Middlesex counties

A Tornado Warning is no longer in effect for Worcester and Middlesex counties, but severe thunderstorms are still impacting the area.
The warning was issued at 10:21 a.m. Thursday by the National Weather Service (NWS) in Boston after a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was spotted over Webster moving northeast at 25 mph.
In addition to tornadoes, the NWS said quarter-size hail was possible.
Anyone in the area was advised to seek shelter immediately.
“TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.”National Weather Service warning