Tornado Warning expires for Worcester, Middlesex counties

A Tornado Warning is no longer in effect for Worcester and Middlesex counties, but severe thunderstorms are still impacting the area.

The warning was issued at 10:21 a.m. Thursday by the National Weather Service (NWS) in Boston after a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was spotted over Webster moving northeast at 25 mph.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until Aug 19 11:15AM. This means that a severe thunderstorm is happening or imminent. Stay indoors and away from windows until the storm passes. pic.twitter.com/ejojNIrAJV — Pinpoint Weather 12 (@PinpointWXTeam) August 19, 2021

Weather Alert! FLASH FLOOD concerns for our area. Go to https://t.co/FcjGfzmD0E for more information. pic.twitter.com/onIWxAcdJW — T.J. Del Santo ⚡🔭 (@tjdelsanto) August 19, 2021

In addition to tornadoes, the NWS said quarter-size hail was possible.

Anyone in the area was advised to seek shelter immediately.