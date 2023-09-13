PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for northwestern Rhode Island.
The warning, which means conditions are favorable for a tornado to form, will remain in effect through 4:45 p.m.
Impacted communities specifically include Glocester, Foster, Smithfield, Johnston and Scituate.
There’s currently a report of roughly 20 trees and wires down in Killingly, Connecticut, which is right over the Rhode Island border.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Stick with 12 News for updates.
Pinpoint Weather 12 Links
Detailed 7-Day Forecast | Weather Now | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Solar Report | Pinpoint Traffic | Flight Tracker | Active Weather Alerts | Closings & Delays | Power Outages | Get the Weather App