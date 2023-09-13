PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for northwestern Rhode Island.

The warning, which means conditions are favorable for a tornado to form, will remain in effect through 4:45 p.m.

Impacted communities specifically include Glocester, Foster, Smithfield, Johnston and Scituate.

There’s currently a report of roughly 20 trees and wires down in Killingly, Connecticut, which is right over the Rhode Island border.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Stick with 12 News for updates.