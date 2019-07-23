Tornado Warning in effect for part of Cape, Martha’s Vineyard

Severe Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Tornado Warning was issued Tuesday morning for a section of coastal Massachusetts, meaning a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado is in the area.

The initial warning affected the Elizabeth Islands through Falmouth and a portion of Martha’s Vineyard but was extended to include a large portion of Cape Cod. It will be in effect through 12:15 p.m.

The Pinpoint Weather Team is closely tracking the conditions. Check back for updates, and tune into Eyewitness News at Noon for TJ’s latest forecast.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Now & Detailed 7 Day

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Alert

Weather Now

Weather Blog

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Blog
Weather Week: Exploring Summer Threats on WPRI.com

Don't Miss

Target 12

Live Cams