Tornado Warning in effect for part of Cape, Martha’s Vineyard

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Tornado Warning was issued Tuesday morning for a section of coastal Massachusetts, meaning a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado is in the area.

The initial warning affected the Elizabeth Islands through Falmouth and a portion of Martha’s Vineyard but was extended to include a large portion of Cape Cod. It will be in effect through 12:15 p.m.

TORNADO WARNING extended to include Mid Cape.

If you are in the path of this storm, seek shelter in the lowest level of your house and stay away from windows. pic.twitter.com/qKkywJOe68 — T.J. Del Santo ⚡🔭 (@tjdelsanto) July 23, 2019

TORNADO WARNING: Tornado Warning including East Falmouth MA, Falmouth MA, Vineyard Haven MA until 11:45 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/rxJcgqt86C — Tony Petrarca WPRI (@tony_tpetrarca) July 23, 2019

Weather Alert: Waterspout signature showing up on Doppler Velocity scan over Elizabeth Islands near Martha’s Vineyard 🌪🌪 pic.twitter.com/rilwJo8AAE — Tony Petrarca WPRI (@tony_tpetrarca) July 23, 2019

The Pinpoint Weather Team is closely tracking the conditions. Check back for updates, and tune into Eyewitness News at Noon for TJ’s latest forecast.

Monitoring for Tornado Warning til 1145 AM EDT for Dukes/Barnstable County Mass #mawx Monitoring for reports in this area. @kb1qcq running net on the 146.955-Barnstable PL: 88.5 Hz #mawx — NWS Boston/Norton Skywarn (@WX1BOX) July 23, 2019