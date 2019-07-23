Tornado Warning in effect for part of Cape, Martha’s Vineyard

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Tornado Warning was issued Tuesday morning for a section of coastal Massachusetts, meaning a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado is in the area.
The initial warning affected the Elizabeth Islands through Falmouth and a portion of Martha’s Vineyard but was extended to include a large portion of Cape Cod. It will be in effect through 12:15 p.m.
