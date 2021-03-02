Strong winds topple trees, knock out power to thousands across Southern New England

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Heavy wind gusts have been howling across Southern New England overnight, knocking down trees and causing power outages to thousands across the area.

A Wind Advisory is in effect until 3 p.m. Winds from the northwest 15-25 mph with gusts to 50 mph and locally could be higher.

The damage from the downed trees showed itself in the form of power outages. Late last night, National Grid reported more than 10,000 customers without electricity.

As of 5:45 a.m., more than 6,000 National Grid customers in Rhode Island are without power, along with 2,400 National Grid customers in Bristol County, Massachusetts.

Did the wind wake you up this morning? Here's a look at some of the strong gusts and frigid feel like temperatures to kick off the day. #RIwx #MAwx #WPRIweather pic.twitter.com/3qRU8dKr8K — Michelle Muscatello (@michmuscatello) March 2, 2021

A WPRI 12 editor came across a tree down in Seekonk on Newman Avenue on his way home from work, which is near the library in the area.

Seekonk police say the scene is clear this morning and the road is now passable.

Attleboro got hit hard overnight, with police saying they have been fielding a steady stream of calls for service from residents reporting downed trees.

One tree was down blocking Thayer Farm Road around 2:30 a.m.

Around the same time on Hillside Avenue, near Sturdy Memorial Hospital, crews are working to free the tree from power lines to get the lights back on.