Thousands without power after overnight storm moves through

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The sun is now shining over Southern New England – even though thousands are in the dark after strong winds overnight caused widespread power outages across the region.

Wind gusts clocked in around 50-60 mph overnight as a strong cold front moved through the area, downing power lines and snapping trees.

The National Weather Service reported a wind gust of up to 59 mph at T.F. Green overnight, with several gusts exceeding 60 mph in Massachusetts.

A High Wind Advisory is in effect until 4 p.m., with wind gusts of up to 50 mph still possible in some areas throughout the day.

The storm knocked out power to dozens of schools across the region, with some delaying the start of classes by two hours and dozens more canceling altogether.

At its peak, more than 40,000 Rhode Islanders were without power. National Grid is slowly making progress with restoration efforts, with that number being cut in half by noon Friday.

As of 12:30 p.m., more than 22,000 customers in Rhode Island remain without power, with an additional 13,000 in Massachusetts still in the dark.

Power Outage Database: Outage Numbers and Safety Information »

National Grid spokesperson Ted Kresse tells Eyewitness News the strong winds have made it difficult for linemen to safely work in bucket trucks.

Snapped and uprooted trees are causing headaches for some residents, with some crashing through houses and blocking off busy roads overnight.

[Wind Damage Reports] here are wind damage reports from last night across #MA #RI #CT. Reports still coming in so we'll update this map as the day progresses. #Boston #Providence #Hartford pic.twitter.com/jZR2r4M69G — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) November 1, 2019

In Johnston, a tree toppled over onto a Vanner Street home.

Vanner St. Johnston

Another tree smashed through the side of a home on Sherwood Valley Drive in Coventry, causing extensive damage.

Sherwood Valley Dr. Coventry

National Grid customers who need to report an outage can call 1-800-465-1212 or report it online. Eversource (previously Nstar) customers can report outages to 1-800-592-2000.

Pinpoint Weather Resources

Weather Now | Detailed 7 Day | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Severe | Closings | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Traffic | Flight Tracker | Power Outages | Hurricane | Weather Network | Weather Blog