(WPRI) — It’s a wet and windy start to Tuesday with strong wind gusts expected to last through the morning commute.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 10 a.m. as winds could gust to 55 mph in coastal Rhode Island and Bristol County, Mass.

As of 6 a.m., more than 3,800 National Grid customers in Rhode Island are without power.

Quonset Point in North Kingstown just gusted to 60mph. pic.twitter.com/dpdbPByQuC — T.J. Del Santo ⚡🔭 (@tjdelsanto) April 19, 2022

Due to the wind, many trees and wires have been reported down across Southern New England throughout the morning.

Heavy rain comes to an end soon, but rainfall amounts have already reached between 1 to 2 inches.