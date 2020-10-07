Strong wind gusts knock out power to thousands across RI, Mass.

Severe Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Power Outage Database: Interactive Map and Important Information »

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A series of strong thunderstorms with powerful wind gusts knocked out power to thousands in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts Wednesday evening.

While the threat of thunderstorms has diminished, a “Wind Advisory” remains in effect until 2 a.m. Thursday morning with gusts of up to 50 mph expected in some areas.

As of 7 p.m. Wednesday, more than 30,000 National Grid customers in Rhode Island were without power, mostly in the northern part of the state. There was an additional 13,000 customers without power in Bristol County.

More Information: Power Outage Safety Guide »

There have been several reports of downed trees and power lines across the region.

Send your pics and video to ReportIt@wpri.com or through our online form here — as long as it’s safe to do so.

  • Stormy skies in Cranston. (Courtesy: Kooma Vieira)
  • Dark clouds hanging over Bristol. (Emily Gibbs/WPRI-TV)
  • Tree down in East Providence. (Courtesy: Mia Youssef)
  • Tree snapped in Glocester. (Courtesy: Lisa Foster)
  • Tree snapped in half by the winds in Manville (Courtesy: Chad Brillon)
  • Clouds over I-195 in Pawtucket (Courtesy: Eli Sherman)

Pinpoint Weather Resources

Weather Now | Detailed 7-Day | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Severe | Closings | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Traffic | Flight Tracker | Power Outages | Winter Resources| Weather Network | Weather Blog

Download Our Apps | Sign Up for Alerts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Veteran's Voices: Honoring Those Who Serve

More Veterans Voices

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

10/6/2020: Bill Kitsilis

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour