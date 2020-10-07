Strong wind gusts knock out power to thousands across RI, Mass.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A series of strong thunderstorms with powerful wind gusts knocked out power to thousands in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts Wednesday evening.

While the threat of thunderstorms has diminished, a “Wind Advisory” remains in effect until 2 a.m. Thursday morning with gusts of up to 50 mph expected in some areas.

As of 7 p.m. Wednesday, more than 30,000 National Grid customers in Rhode Island were without power, mostly in the northern part of the state. There was an additional 13,000 customers without power in Bristol County.

There have been several reports of downed trees and power lines across the region.

Send your pics and video to ReportIt@wpri.com or through our online form here — as long as it’s safe to do so.

Stormy skies in Cranston. (Courtesy: Kooma Vieira)

Dark clouds hanging over Bristol. (Emily Gibbs/WPRI-TV)

Tree down in East Providence. (Courtesy: Mia Youssef)

Tree snapped in Glocester. (Courtesy: Lisa Foster)

Tree snapped in half by the winds in Manville (Courtesy: Chad Brillon)

Clouds over I-195 in Pawtucket (Courtesy: Eli Sherman)

Pinpoint Weather Resources

Weather Now | Detailed 7-Day | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Severe | Closings | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Traffic | Flight Tracker | Power Outages | Winter Resources| Weather Network | Weather Blog