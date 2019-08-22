Strong thunderstorms sweep across RI

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A line of strong thunderstorms that made their way across the state Wednesday night brought with them torrential rain, damaging winds and frequent lightning.

WEATHER ALERT: Still tracking heavy thunderstorms this evening… pic.twitter.com/t2CB3As9xc — Tony Petrarca WPRI (@tony_tpetrarca) August 22, 2019

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was in place for Providence and the surrounding areas but expired at 9 p.m.

As of 9 p.m, the Power Outage Database showed more than 350 people without power, most of which are located in Northwest Rhode Island.

Wind gusts from thunderstorms earlier in the day uprooted a tree in the front yard of a Rockland Road home in Scituate.

Look what happened earlier on Rockland Road in Scituate, Rhode Island. More than likely from straight-line winds. No one was hurt thankfully! The homeowner is just a little shaken up. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/ExKTtpyO45 — Torry Gaucher (@TorryGaucher) August 21, 2019

In Connecticut, a Tornado Warning was issued for several communities. Viewer video shows what appears to be a funnel cloud forming over Coventry, Connecticut.