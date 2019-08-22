Strong thunderstorms sweep across RI

Breaking News
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A line of strong thunderstorms that made their way across the state Wednesday night brought with them torrential rain, damaging winds and frequent lightning.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was in place for Providence and the surrounding areas but expired at 9 p.m.

As of 9 p.m, the Power Outage Database showed more than 350 people without power, most of which are located in Northwest Rhode Island.

Wind gusts from thunderstorms earlier in the day uprooted a tree in the front yard of a Rockland Road home in Scituate.

In Connecticut, a Tornado Warning was issued for several communities. Viewer video shows what appears to be a funnel cloud forming over Coventry, Connecticut.

