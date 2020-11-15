Strong storms bringing damage, outages across our area

Severe Weather





EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A fast-moving storm system brought strong wind gusts to Rhode Island and Massachusetts Sunday night.

12 News is tracking multiple reports of trees down, as well as power outages across Southeastern Massachusetts.

In Burrillville, power lines came down on a vehicle on Jackson School Road. Police said the occupant was not injured and was able to get out of the car before emergency crews arrived.

Rhode Island State Police responded to a rollover crash on I-95 North near Exit 15 just before eleven o’clock. The crash closed down the left lane of travel. There’s no word on injuries or if it was weather related.

We’ll continue to update this story online and on-the-air.

