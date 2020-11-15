Strong storms bringing damage, outages across our area

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A fast-moving storm system brought strong wind gusts to Rhode Island and Massachusetts Sunday night.

12 News is tracking multiple reports of trees down, as well as power outages across Southeastern Massachusetts.

In Burrillville, power lines came down on a vehicle on Jackson School Road. Police said the occupant was not injured and was able to get out of the car before emergency crews arrived.

Rhode Island State Police responded to a rollover crash on I-95 North near Exit 15 just before eleven o’clock. The crash closed down the left lane of travel. There’s no word on injuries or if it was weather related.

State police responding to an accident on I-95 in Cranston by exit 15. A vehicle can be seen up on it's side in the left travel lane. No word on injuries or if this is weather-related @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/2CtyEZ41El — Brittany Schaefer (@BrittanyTVNews) November 16, 2020

