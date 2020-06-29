Storms bring hail, lightning, flash flooding across RI

(WPRI) — Severe thunderstorms that passed through on Sunday hit Rhode Island with quarter-sized hail, lightning, and a lot of rain.

While some areas dealt with hail, others had to deal with localized street flooding. Eyewitness News viewers sent in pictures and videos capturing what they saw.

In Chepachet and Pascoag, hail fell and left lawns looking like it had just snowed.

  • Hail in Chepatchet (Courtesy: Kati Michalik)
  • Quarter-sized hail in Chepatchet
  • Hail in Pascoag (Courtesy: Michelle Menard)
  • After the storm in Pascoag (Courtesy: Hilary)
  • Hail from the storm in Oakland (Courtesy: Pat St. Pierre)
  • Hail in Pascoag (Courtesy: Lisa)

In Burrillville and Rumford, you could see cars driving through heavily flooded roadways.

Lighting bolts were also captured in Providence.

Lightning in Providence (Courtesy: Ariana Marie)

If you have a photo or video from yesterday’s storm that you would like to share, send them to us here via ReportIt!

