StormBeat: Preparations underway ahead of major snowstorm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Southern New England is gearing up for a significant winter storm on Saturday.
The Pinpoint Weather Team says the latest data shows the storm will bring high winds, blizzard conditions at times, and up to 24 inches of accumulations for our area is possible.
Stay with 12 News and WPRI.com for in-depth coverage throughout the storm.
A Blizzard Warning has been issued for Eastern Mass., and a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Rhode Island and Southeastern Mass. from Saturday to Sunday.
Steady snow moves in after midnight with heavier snow and increasing winds by Saturday morning through the evening.
Download the Pinpoint Weather App to receive storm updates on your phone or tablet.
Winds will be very strong, particularly along the coast and Cape/Islands, leading to some power outages throughout the region due to the possibility of damaged powerlines and tree limbs.
National Grid tells 12 News utility crews have been closely monitoring the storm and have been actively preparing for any potential outages.
To report an outage, call National Grid at 1-800-465-1212, Eversource at 1-800-592-2000, the Pascoag Utility District at (401) 568-6222, or the Block Island Utility District at (401) 466-5851.
It’s possible a number of scheduled arrivals and departures from T.F. Green Airport will be delayed or canceled, so be sure to check the Pinpoint Flight Tracker for updates.
There are plenty of safety precautions that should be taken prior to, during and after a winter storm hits.
Here are some winter storm safety resources compiled by the American Red Cross:
- How to prevent pipes from freezing »
- How to use generators safely »
- How to prevent frostbite and hypothermia »
- What to do if there’s a power outage »
- How to keep pets safe during a storm »
- What to include in an emergency kit »
Pinpoint Weather 12
Detailed 7-Day Forecast | Weather Now | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Weather Blog | Pinpoint Traffic | Winter Weather | Flight Tracker | Severe Weather | Active Weather Alerts | Closings and Delays | Power Outages | Weather App