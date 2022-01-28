StormBeat: Preparations underway ahead of major snowstorm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Southern New England is gearing up for a significant winter storm on Saturday.

The Pinpoint Weather Team says the latest data shows the storm will bring high winds, blizzard conditions at times, and up to 24 inches of accumulations for our area is possible.

BREAKING: Blizzard Warning for eastern MA including the Cape/Islands. Winter Storm Warning now for RI and SE MA. This is for Saturday's storm. pic.twitter.com/MLtV9yp8Cm — T.J. Del Santo ⚡🔭 (@tjdelsanto) January 28, 2022

A Blizzard Warning has been issued for Eastern Mass., and a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Rhode Island and Southeastern Mass. from Saturday to Sunday.

Steady snow moves in after midnight with heavier snow and increasing winds by Saturday morning through the evening.

Winds will be very strong, particularly along the coast and Cape/Islands, leading to some power outages throughout the region due to the possibility of damaged powerlines and tree limbs.

National Grid tells 12 News utility crews have been closely monitoring the storm and have been actively preparing for any potential outages.

To report an outage, call National Grid at 1-800-465-1212, Eversource at 1-800-592-2000, the Pascoag Utility District at (401) 568-6222, or the Block Island Utility District at (401) 466-5851.

Yes, the snow is going to be a HUGE factor for our area but let's not ignore the wind

We're going to have high wind speeds across our region and power outages are a big concern.

Stay up to date on power outages throughout the day tomorrow over at: https://t.co/pztkyo3nsC pic.twitter.com/AAy3ZwUDhI — Britney Trumpy (@btrumpytv) January 28, 2022

It’s possible a number of scheduled arrivals and departures from T.F. Green Airport will be delayed or canceled, so be sure to check the Pinpoint Flight Tracker for updates.

There are plenty of safety precautions that should be taken prior to, during and after a winter storm hits.

Here are some winter storm safety resources compiled by the American Red Cross: