PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A winter storm is expected to bring significant snowfall and strong wind gusts to Southern New England Wednesday night into Thursday.

Dangerous travel conditions are likely during the height of the storm, while minor coastal flooding and power outages are also possible.

The Forecast

Chief Meteorologist Tony Petrarca says the latest data calls for 8-12 inches of accumulations, with the potential for more than a foot of snow in spots.

The heaviest snowfall is expected between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. Thursday.

There’s also the potential for wind gusts of 35-50 mph on the mainland and 50-60 mph from Block Island to Nantucket. Those combined with heavy snowfall could lead to whiteout conditions for drivers.

The Impacts

With remote learning becoming a necessity during the pandemic, snow days may be a thing of the past. Rather than give students the day off, districts may have them stay home and engage in virtual learning. Check with your children’s school to find out what their plan is for Thursday.

A number of cities and towns including Cranston, Johnston, Newport, North Providence and Swansea have already issued parking bans ahead of the storm.

“This is our first major snowstorm of the season. Especially now, in a COVID-19 environment, everyone must make sure to take special precautions while preparing for this storm,” R.I. Emergency Management Agency Director Marc Pappas said. “Update items in your go kit to include face masks and hand sanitizer, review your family communication plan, and be prepared to check-in with your neighbors virtually.”

The snow and gusty winds may cause scattered power outages. Be sure to charge your phone and other devices before the storm hits and have an emergency kit ready with flashlights, extra batteries, blankets and drinking water.

National Grid tells 12 News it has brought in additional crews in case the storm causes widespread power outages.

