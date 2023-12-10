PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Southern New Englanders could wake up Monday morning to find they have no electricity due to a strong storm making its way through the area.

The storm is expected to bring downpours and gusty winds starting Sunday night, which may cause some scattered power outages, wind damage and coastal flooding.

Stay with 12 News and WPRI.com for updates throughout the storm.

Forecast

A High Wind Advisory has been issued for southern Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts, with gusts of up to 65 mph possible.

The rest of the area is under a Wind Advisory, while a Flood Watch is also in effect for the entire area.

People are encouraged to secure or take down their outdoor holiday decorations.

The storm is expected to wind down by 8 a.m., then skies will clear by mid-day Monday.

Power Outages

The potentially damaging wind gusts could lead to some power outages, especially south and east of Providence.

As of 6 p.m. Sunday, there were only a handful of outages, according to our Power Outage Database.

If you experience an outage, report it to your utility provider:

Travel Impacts

The R.I. Turnpike and Bridge Authority anticipates that access to some or all bridges may be restricted due to the storm.

The Block Island Ferry canceled its 4:15 p.m. and 6 p.m. trips on Sunday. The ferry service will likely be further impacted on Monday morning.