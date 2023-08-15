According to RIEMA, a disaster supply kit should provide a collection of basic items that household members may need in the event of a disaster. A disaster-supply kit can be used in your home if there is an extended power outage or it could be used if you have to leave your home and go to a shelter. During an emergency, you will probably not have time to shop or search for the items you need.

What do I need?

The following items, according to RIEMA, should be included in any disaster kit:

Water (one gallon per person per day)

Food (preferably non-perishable)

Flashlight and extra batteries

Weather radio

Cash (banks and ATMs may be unavailable)

Manual can opener

Disposable plates and utensils

First-aid supplies

Bedding (blankets, pillows, sleeping bags)

Clothing

Sanitation supplies (toilet paper, soap/liquid detergent, feminine supplies, sanitary wipes)

Toiletries

Prescriptions and medications

Keys for house and car

Toys, books, games

Important documents

Tools

Special-needs items (walker, can, glasses, etc)

Infant needs

Pet care needs

Health insurance information

What do I do next?

Once you have your storm-ready kit made, you need to store the items properly so they are safe to use if and when they are needed. Here are more tips from RIEMA: