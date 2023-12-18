WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Schools around Southern New England were affected Monday morning by a storm that hit the area with downpours and damaging winds.

The storm caused transportation issues and tens of thousands of power outages, which included schools in Central Falls, Cumberland and Woonsocket.

Some public, private and charter schools shifted to distance learning for the day, while the Chariho and Jamestown districts fully closed. Foster-Glocester had virtual learning for grades 6 to 12 and a day off for elementary students.

A number of pre-schools and day care centers were also closed down.

In Warwick, students at Toll Gate High School were sent home early after the strong winds caused an issue with the roof.

Pawtucket City Hall also closed early due to “various leaks and water damage.”