EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Saturday’s severe weather caused damage across southern New England, especially in Easton, Massachusetts, which was hit by an EF-1 tornado, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The NWS confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down along the Easton-Foxborough area on Saturday. Officials said the tornado was 400 yards long and 100 yards wide with peak winds of 105 mph.

“Neighbors in the immediate vicinity say they heard some really big gusts of winds for three or four minutes – you could hear the tree’s crack and it was pouring,” said Nick Siano of Easton Massachusetts.

As of 7p.m. Sunday, roughly 60 National Grid Customers in Easton were still without power.

Saturday’s storm also caused damage to trees and power lines on North Road in Foster, Rhode Island.

“We found our beloved Linden tree blown into pieces – just shattered and all over the road,” said Helen Hardy of Foster Rhode Island.

Hardy and her neighbors tell 12 News power has been restored in their area, and they are now focused on cleaning up debris from the storm.

An NWS survey team is also investigating damage in Chaplin, Connecticut, which was reportedly hit by a small tornado Saturday.