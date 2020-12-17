Wintry mix starting to switch back to all snow in Fall River, New Bedford

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Plows are out across southeastern Massachusetts as a wintry mix continues to fall and impact travel.

A number of crashes have been reported in the area as the mix of snow and sleet creates slippery travel conditions and poor visibility.

A rush of cooler air is bringing temperatures back down and causing the mix to change back to snow. The heaviest of the precipitation is expected to last until around 10 a.m.

In the above video, we check in live with Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan.

The nor’easter is also expected to bring strong wind gusts, which could cause scattered power outages. Our Power Outage Database shows minimal outages among National Grid customers in southeastern Massachusetts.

Some school districts in the area are closed Thursday while others have shifted to a distance learning day, according to the Pinpoint Closing Network.

