1,500+ without power in RI as storms move out; flooding, damage reported

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Severe storms moved through Southern New England Tuesday afternoon, leaving behind a mess of downed tree limbs and flooding in some areas.

Damaging winds up to 60 mph and quarter-size hail were reported across Rhode Island.

The strongest storms have since moved offshore. There is a chance for another shower or storm as we head into the early evening.

As of 8 p.m., more than 1,500 National Grid customers were without power in Rhode Island.

Power Outage Database: Interactive Map and Safety Information »

There have been reports of flooding and trees down in the Narragansett area, as well as small branches down and pea-size hail in North Smithfield.