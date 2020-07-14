1,500+ without power in RI as storms move out; flooding, damage reported

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Severe storms moved through Southern New England Tuesday afternoon, leaving behind a mess of downed tree limbs and flooding in some areas.

Damaging winds up to 60 mph and quarter-size hail were reported across Rhode Island.

The strongest storms have since moved offshore. There is a chance for another shower or storm as we head into the early evening.

As of 8 p.m., more than 1,500 National Grid customers were without power in Rhode Island.

There have been reports of flooding and trees down in the Narragansett area, as well as small branches down and pea-size hail in North Smithfield.

