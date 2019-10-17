Several schools closed as nor’easter knocks out power to thousands

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — As crews work to restore power to thousands of customers across Rhode Island and Massachusetts, several schools are closed due to outages and many are left assessing the damage caused by a nor’easter that moved through overnight.

As of 8:30 a.m., there were more than 34,000 customers in Rhode Island without power. That number is higher in Massachusetts, with more than 120,000 National Grid customers and 89,000 Eversource customers without power.

National Grid customers who experience an outage can call 1-800-465-1212 or report it online. Eversource (previously Nstar) customers can report outages to 1-800-592-2000.

Officials also warn if you happen to see a downed power line, avoid touching it or going near it and contact National Grid.

School Cancelations

Several schools – including all of those in the Chariho and Westerly Public school districts – canceled class Thursday due to power outages.

Officials at the University of Rhode Island announced classes at the Kingston campus starting at 8 a.m. are canceled. Classes at 11 a.m. will be held as usual.

All Block Island ferry service was also cancelled Thursday due to the storm.

Storm Damage

Heavy wind gusts sent waves crashing into the wall at Narragansett Town Beach overnight.

A tree limb fell onto a pickup truck in Bristol.

Streets in several local areas were also flooded as a result of the nor’easter.

Eyewitness News crews spotted heavy street flooding on Gano Street between Trenton and Wickenden Streets in Providence early Thursday morning.









