PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Communities across Rhode Island and Massachusetts are gearing up for significant rainfall less than a day after torrential downpours flooded roadways, left drivers stranded and forced residents out of their homes.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Wednesday, with excessive rainfall possible across the region. Hurricane Lee, which is churning off the coast of Puerto Rico as a Category 3 storm, is also expected to impact both Rhode Island and Massachusetts later this week.

This comes as communities continue to mop up after flash flooding caused significant damage to roads, homes and businesses Monday. Forecasters described the rainfall as a “200-year event.”

The Branch Avenue Shopping Plaza was nearly underwater Monday night after the nearby West River overflowed, sending a deluge across the parking lot and straight into the storefronts.

Firefighters rushed to rescue roughly 25 people who were either trapped in their cars or stuck inside the waterlogged businesses.

The American Red Cross is in the process of assisting dozens of residents who were forced from their apartment building in Cranston over the weekend due to flooding. The building has since been condemned due to the severity of the damage.

Red Cross volunteers are also assisting residents impacted by flooding in Cumberland and North Providence.

In Massachusetts, Gov. Maura Healey issued a state of emergency for Leominster and North Attleboro, which were both significantly impacted by the storm.

With more rain in the forecast and Hurricane Lee crawling up the East Coast, authorities are urging everyone to remain vigilant and prepare for potential flash flooding ahead of time by creating an emergency kit, planning an evacuation route and waterproofing valuables.