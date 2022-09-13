EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Following a line of intense storms Tuesday morning, many roadways were flooded across Rhode Island and southern Massachusetts.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for areas from Jamestown to New Bedford until 12:15 p.m. Don’t try to drive through flooded roadways.

Some impressive rainfall amounts in a short period of time let to flooding across the south coasts of Rhode Island and Massachusetts. pic.twitter.com/tVCSCrHfFK — T.J. Del Santo ⚡🔭 (@tjdelsanto) September 13, 2022

Strong thunderstorms continue along the coast over the next few hours which will bring torrential downpours, frequent lightning and gusty winds.

The R.I. Department of Transportation (RIDOT) said crews are being proactive to make sure drains along 6/10, Thurbers Avenue and I-195 are cleared as the rain moves through.

“Localized flooding is possible, but our rivers are all well below the flood stage,” RIDOT tweeted.