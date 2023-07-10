CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Heavy downpours moving through Southern New England are flooding roadways leaving some drivers stuck.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for northwest Rhode Island.

Video showed the intersection of Reservoir and Park avenues flooded.

Story continues below video.

According to the R.I. Department of Transportation, Route 10 at Union Avenue is also flooded.

Flooding of streets, creeks, streams and other low-lying areas is possible over the next few hours.

A section of Fletcher Avenue in Cranston is a river. Car stuck in flooded waters. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/SXJP4cZf2v — Johnny Villella (@JohnnyVillella) July 10, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.