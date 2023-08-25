SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s been one week since a tornado tore through three Rhode Island communities, leaving an extensive trail of toppled, snapped and uprooted trees in its wake.

The National Weather Service (NWS) determined that the EF-2 tornado first touched down in Scituate, then weakened into an EF-1 before making its way through Johnston and North Providence.

In total, the NWS estimates that the tornado carved a discontinuous path for 9.1 miles.

The tornado downed hundreds of trees, damaged homes and even lifted a car several feet into the air on I-295.

The tornado first touched down on Byron Randall Road in Scituate, which bore the brunt of the storm. 12 News returned to the neighborhood Friday and found that a number of the toppled trees have since been cut down and removed.

The town said cleanup efforts officially wrapped up Thursday evening. The focus has now turned to assessing impacted residents’ needs.

The Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency is still awaiting surveys from the affected communities regarding the cost and extent of the damage. Once received, those reports will be analyzed to determine whether the state can move forward with requesting federal aid.

The tornado was the strongest to touch down in the Ocean State in nearly 40 years, according to the NWS.