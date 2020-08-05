Rhode Islanders cleaning up after Isaias topples trees, power lines

Severe Weather

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A Coventry neighborhood is one of many across Rhode Island cleaning up after Tropical Storm Isaias toppled trees and knocked out power to thousands Tuesday afternoon.

Dozens of trees along Marion and Sharon drives were snapped or uprooted due to the strong winds and heavy rain.

Ted Kresse, a spokesperson for National Grid, tells Eyewitness News that no part of the state was left untouched by Isaias, with widespread damage and power outages reported.

The hardest-hit communities include Coventry, Cranston, Cumberland and Providence, according to National Grid.

Art Fillo lives across the street from his daughter, who had a large tree come down in her front yard. Thankfully, Fillo said his daughter and her family weren’t home at the time, but he did have to pass on the bad news after driving by Wednesday morning.

“The shock kind of wore off and I let her know she had a little bit of damage,” Fillo recalled. “This is probably the most damage I’ve ever seen out of what had come through here.”

Meanwhile, Howard Dulude was in awe of the number of downed trees surrounding his Coventry home.

“We’ve got eight trees altogether down, pulled out, toppled right over,” he said. “Fortunately, they didn’t hit the house.”

Dulude said the storm left almost as quickly as it arrived, moving through the area in approximately 15 minutes. He said he’s seen some pretty menacing storms before, but nothing like this.

“We’ve been around here 15 years and have lost a couple of branches, that’s about it,” he said. “Can’t put them back in the ground, just have to worry about getting rid of them.”

