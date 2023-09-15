PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island is no longer in a Tropical Storm Watch, but Rhode Island Energy says it’s still expecting power outages as Hurricane Lee passes by offshore.

“We are preparing for a major event,” spokesperson Ted Kresse told 12 News. “We’re preparing for lots of outages and the potential for a multi-day restoration event.”

“With the amount of rainfall we’ve had, we have oversaturated ground right now, and then we’ve got trees that are still fully leafed. So, that is not a great recipe,” he added.

The utility company has secured hundreds of additional line and forestry workers ahead of the storm to expedite power restoration.

“It’s certainly all hands on deck right here,” Kresse said.

Rhode Island Energy has set up staging areas around the state so they can quickly get supplies to areas that need them.

While a direct hit isn’t expected, Kresse advised Rhode Islanders to be prepared for the storm.

“We understand how difficult it is if you do lose power, that’s why we try and recommend these things in advance like having an emergency kit, ensuring that you have water, food, medications, pet supplies,” Kresse explained.

If your power goes out, don’t assume the outage has already been reported. Call your energy provider to expedite restoration:

Rhode Island Energy: 1-800-743-1102

1-800-743-1102 Eversource: 1-800-592-2000

1-800-592-2000 National Grid (Massachusetts): 1-800-465-1212

1-800-465-1212 Pascoag Utility District: (401) 568-6222

(401) 568-6222 Block Island Utility District: (401) 466-5851

If you see a wire on the ground, always assume it’s live. Stay away and call 911.