Reports of damage, power outages as strong storms move through

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A line of storms moving through Southern New England has knocked out power to thousands.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for the entire area until 8 p.m. with downpours, hail and strong wind gusts possible.
- Weather Now: Severe thunderstorms in our area »
- Interactive Map: Pinpoint Doppler 12 Radar »
- Looking Ahead: Detailed 7-Day Forecast »
The downpours have caused flooding concerns for areas south of Providence.
According to National Grid, more than 5,800 people were without power in Massachusetts as of 7 p.m. and nearly 3,200 had lost electricity in Rhode Island.
Updates: Power Outage Database »
Eyewitness News has received reports of damage including downed trees and wires along the Rhode Island-Massachusetts state line.
We’ll have an update on the impacts and Chief Meteorologist Tony Petrarca’s latest forecast tonight at 10 on Fox Providence and 11 on WPRI 12.