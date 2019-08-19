Reports of damage, power outages as strong storms move through

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A line of storms moving through Southern New England has knocked out power to thousands.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for the entire area until 8 p.m. with downpours, hail and strong wind gusts possible.

The downpours have caused flooding concerns for areas south of Providence.

Weather Alert! Flooding concerns for our area. Go to https://t.co/pmZLWsReFF for more information. pic.twitter.com/R1AXCXMSyK — T.J. Del Santo ⚡🔭 (@tjdelsanto) August 19, 2019

According to National Grid, more than 5,800 people were without power in Massachusetts as of 7 p.m. and nearly 3,200 had lost electricity in Rhode Island.

Eyewitness News has received reports of damage including downed trees and wires along the Rhode Island-Massachusetts state line.

We’ll have an update on the impacts and Chief Meteorologist Tony Petrarca’s latest forecast tonight at 10 on Fox Providence and 11 on WPRI 12.

@wpri12 fire crews are still actively in the neighborhood pic.twitter.com/7h5ZUfOpyr — Shiina LoSciuto (@ShiinaHL) August 19, 2019

Storm clouds rolling in toward 2nd beach in Middletown @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/JFMn1cyGHd — Patrick Little (@plittletvguy) August 19, 2019

Current conditions in Warwick. Be safe out there! ⚡️⚡️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/1dv85Wa7c9 — Kim Kalunian (@KimKalunian) August 19, 2019

WEATHER ALERT: Another strong storm passing thru northern RI moving east-southeast towards Providence Metro. Damaging winds, hail and very heavy rain likely. Tune into Eyewitness News now for updates throughout our newscast. pic.twitter.com/RMatNwMShl — Tony Petrarca WPRI (@tony_tpetrarca) August 19, 2019