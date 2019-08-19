Reports of damage, power outages as strong storms move through

Breaking News
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A line of storms moving through Southern New England has knocked out power to thousands.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for the entire area until 8 p.m. with downpours, hail and strong wind gusts possible.

The downpours have caused flooding concerns for areas south of Providence.

According to National Grid, more than 5,800 people were without power in Massachusetts as of 7 p.m. and nearly 3,200 had lost electricity in Rhode Island.

Eyewitness News has received reports of damage including downed trees and wires along the Rhode Island-Massachusetts state line.

We’ll have an update on the impacts and Chief Meteorologist Tony Petrarca’s latest forecast tonight at 10 on Fox Providence and 11 on WPRI 12.

