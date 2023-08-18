PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Reports of wind damage and street flooding are coming in as a strong storm moves through the area.

A Tornado Warning has been dropped for Providence County as the storm moves east, but it remains in effect for a section of Massachusetts spanning from Boston to Brockton.

Severe Thunderstorm and Flash Flood Warnings are also in effect.

There have been reports of an observed tornado in Scituate, but those have not yet been confirmed. The town is asking people to avoid the area of Byron Randall Road.

Rhode Island State Police told 12 News they responded to several weather-related crashes on I-95 and I-295.

There are reports of trees down in Scituate, Cumberland, Johnston, North Providence and Cranston.

Our Power Outage Database shows a few thousand households are without power in Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts.