Remembering Irene: Tropical Storm conditions battered RI

Severe Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ It’s been nine years since the state saw impacts from Tropical Storm Irene.

It certainly wasn’t the biggest or most powerful storm to hit the region, but it did leave it’s mark.

More than 300,000 power outages occurred as a result of the storm’s strong winds. Most areas saw wind gusts over 60 mph and, during the height of the storm, winds gusted over 70 mph.

Storm surge was a concern along the coast, especially in parts of Narragansett Bay. Fortunately, the city of Providence was spared, thanks to the hurricane barrier in place.

Rhode Island was on the eastern side of the storm, which is where the most fierce winds can be found in tropical systems. This is why the primary result was wind damage.

Irene’s eventual track took it northward across Long Island and Western Connecticut, but the impacts were still felt here in the Ocean State.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Alert

Weather Blog

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 8/26/2020: Bob Walsh, Executive Directo, National Education Association of Rhode Island

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com
Live Cams on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour