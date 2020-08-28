Remembering Irene: Tropical Storm conditions battered RI

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ It’s been nine years since the state saw impacts from Tropical Storm Irene.

It certainly wasn’t the biggest or most powerful storm to hit the region, but it did leave it’s mark.

More than 300,000 power outages occurred as a result of the storm’s strong winds. Most areas saw wind gusts over 60 mph and, during the height of the storm, winds gusted over 70 mph.

Storm surge was a concern along the coast, especially in parts of Narragansett Bay. Fortunately, the city of Providence was spared, thanks to the hurricane barrier in place.

Rhode Island was on the eastern side of the storm, which is where the most fierce winds can be found in tropical systems. This is why the primary result was wind damage.

Irene’s eventual track took it northward across Long Island and Western Connecticut, but the impacts were still felt here in the Ocean State.