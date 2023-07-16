PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Following severe weather alerts for Rhode Island, the American Red Cross is urging residents to exercise caution.

With a risk of flooding in some areas, and for those living in a neighborhood prone to flooding, The American Red Cross is offering tips to residents to keep themselves and their families safe.

If a resident is caught on a flooded road and waters are rising, the Red Cross says to exit the car immediately and move to higher ground. Cars can be swept away by less than two feet of moving water.

Those caught in floodwaters are also told to adhere to the following:

Be especially cautious at night when it’s harder to see flood danger.

Stay away from floodwaters. Beware of snakes, insects and other animals that may be in or around floodwaters and your home.

Do not use water that could be contaminated to wash dishes, brush teeth, prepare food, wash hands, make ice or make baby formula.

If power lines are down outside your home, do not step in puddles or standing water. Report them immediately to the power company.

If any gas or electrical appliances were flooded, don’t use them until they have been checked for safety.

use them until they have been checked for safety. Dispose of any food that has come into contact with flood water.

Take pictures of home damage, both of the buildings and its contents, for insurance purposes.

With a tornado watch issued for Providence County In effect until 3:00 p.m., it is important to know the difference between being on a tornado watch and a tornado warning. A watch means a tornado is possible. A warning means a tornado is already happening or will happen soon.

In the event of a tornado, residents are asked to do the following:

Know the community’s warning system. There are different ways to notify people about tornadoes. Many communities use sirens intended for outdoor warning purposes.

Identify a safe place in your home to gather – a basement, storm cellar or interior room on the lowest floor with no windows.

Move or secure items outside that can be picked up by the wind.

If you live in a mobile home, find a safe place in a nearby sturdy building. NO MOBILE HOME IS SAFE IN A TORNADO.

Watch for tornado danger signs: dark, often greenish clouds, wall cloud, cloud of debris.

Bring your companion animals indoors and maintain direct control of them.

If you are outside, look for the closest option to seek shelter.

Stay away from bridges and highway overpasses.

Note: Providence County is no longer under Tornado Watch.