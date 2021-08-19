Preparations underway as Tropical Storm Henri heads towards Southern New England

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ All eyes are on Tropical Storm Henri as it makes it way up the coast and towards Southern New England.

The storm is expected to gradually strengthen into a hurricane over the next few days before turning north and heading the Massachusetts coastline, where it will likely make landfall sometime Sunday.

The Pinpoint Weather Team predicts the storm will bring with it heavy rain, damaging wind gusts and flooding along the coast. It’s also expected to churn up some dangerously high surf and strong rip currents.

Henri Update: Latest forecast track from National Hurricane Center takes storm near Cape Cod. Still a range of "possible scenarios" playing out for Sunday with rain, wind and waves. Stay tuned for important updates next few days pic.twitter.com/WwQ9ghI5Lf — Tony Petrarca WPRI (@tony_tpetrarca) August 19, 2021

It’s still possible Henri will remain offshore, since the storm’s potential track ranges from as far west as Hartford, Conn. and well out to sea to the east.

While it’s not certain that Henri will cause major problems across Southern New England, residents are urged to prepare for whatever the storm may bring.

With the potential for a storm surge and gusty winds likely, boaters are urged to secure their vessels to a mooring or take them out of the water altogether well ahead of the storm’s projected landfall.

Bristol Harbor Master Gregg Marsili said the worst thing boatowners can do is wait until the last minute to secure or remove their vessels.

“The boat ramps and boat haulers will be busy as the storm gets closer,” he explained. “So I always like to err on the side of caution.”

The Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency also suggests preparing a disaster supply kit ahead of time and reviewing potential evacuation routes just in case.

Power outages are possible, especially during the height of the storm and closer to the coast, where the strongest wind gusts are expected.

