PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed that the damage caused by Wednesday’s storm was the result of a tornado touching down.

The NWS surveyed the hardest-hit neighborhoods Thursday and determined there was tornadic damage stretching from Killingly, Connecticut to Attleboro, Massachusetts.

Surveyors are still investigating whether the damage was caused by one tornado on continuous path or with separate touchdowns. The tornado’s EF-rating and size has not yet been determined, and it’s also a possibility that more than one touched down.

It’s unclear exactly when the NWS will release its preliminary damage report.

The storm pummeled parts of Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts Wednesday afternoon with torrential rainfall and damaging winds. It snapped, uprooted and twisted trees in opposite directions, while also toppling power lines and sending debris flying.

Bungy Road, which runs through Glocester and Scituate, appears to have sustained the brunt of the damage.

WATCH: Tornadic damage on Bungy Road (Story continues below.)

This storm came less than a week after flash flooding from unusually heavy rainfall displaced dozens of Cranston residents and significantly damaged a Providence shopping plaza. The NWS described Monday’s 10 inches of rainfall over a six-hour span as a “200-year event.”

Meanwhile, Hurricane Lee is barreling toward New England and threatening to unleash another round of violent storms on the region this weekend.

The National Hurricane Center has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for much of the New England coast and a Storm Surge Watch for southeastern Massachusetts ahead of Lee’s arrival.

New England has had its fair share of wild weather in recent months, including five tornadoes that left behind trails of damage in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut. Nearly a month prior, a storm dumped up to two months worth of rain in a two-day span on Vermont, resulting in two deaths.