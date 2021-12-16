New Englanders providing assistance to those affected by deadly tornadoes

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Efforts are underway locally to provide assistance to those impacted by a deadly tornado outbreak that ravaged Kentucky this past weekend.

More than 30 tornadoes tore through Kentucky and seven other states, killing at least 88 people. Thousands of residents have lost their houses or are without power.

That’s why the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation and Teamsters Local 25 loaded up two trucks’ worth of supplies Thursday, which will be transported to some of the hardest hit areas.

The foundation’s president, Don Cox, said those necessities include everything from personal hygiene products and medications to canned goods and dog food.

“You just think about a tornado wiping out your house, and you’re going to be moving into a FEMA trailer, but there are no grocery stores,” Cox said.

Cox said they knew they would need to send help, but had to wait for everything in Kentucky to get set up to receive the goods.

“They have to source a warehouse, they have to source loading docks, equipment. So if we sent anything in advance, it would just be a backlog down there,” Cox explained.

Cox said there are three more trucks scheduled to travel to Kentucky over the upcoming weekend, and next week, five or six additional trucks will be right behind the initial fleet.