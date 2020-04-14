National Grid working to restore power to thousands after storm

Breaking News
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Thousands of Southern New Englanders were still in the dark on Tuesday after a storm brought heavy downpours and damaging winds to the area.

At its peak, more than 100,000 National Grid customers in Rhode Island and Massachusetts were without power, and utility crews are now out working to get everyone back online.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, roughly 2,400 customers were still without electricity in Rhode Island while Massachusetts had nearly 18,000 outages.

National Grid spokesperson Ted Kresse said he expects power will be restored to the majority of customers on Tuesday and the grid will be fully restored as soon as Wednesday.

“Rhode Island was fortunate that we did not have the number of outages that we had originally planned for,” he added.

National Grid is asking people to stay patient as crews repair outages while following social distancing guidelines.

