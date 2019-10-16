National Grid gearing up for approaching nor’easter

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As another coastal storm approaches Southern New England, National Grid said it will be ready.

According to Eyewitness News Meteorologist Michelle Muscatello, the storm will bring heavy rain – with 1″ to 3″ likely – and strong wind gusts up to 45-55 mph. She said the wind could cause isolated damage and power outages and leaf-clogged storm drains are likely to cause some street flooding.

National Grid told Eyewitness News it will have additional crews on standby throughout the night and opening its storm room in Providence to keep a close eye on weather forecasts.

In preparation for any power outages, National Grid said customers should keep their mobile devices charged.

National Grid customers who experience an outage can call 1-800-465-1212 or report it online.

Eversource (previously Nstar) customers can report outages to 1-800-592-2000.



