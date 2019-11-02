National Grid crews continue to restore power following Halloween storm

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — National Grid crews are continuing to make repairs around Southern New England after strong winds caused widespread power outages Thursday night into Friday.

As of 1a a.m. Saturday, just under 2,000 people are still without power in R.I., and just a handful of customers are affected in Bristol County, Mass.

At its peak, more than 45,000 Rhode Islanders were without power, according to National Grid spokesman Ted Kresse.

Kresse tells Eyewitness News it will take several days to fully restore power, with the last customers expected to be back online by Sunday.

Dozens of schools lost power as a result of the storm, prompting some to delay the start of classes on Friday and others to cancel altogether.

National Grid customers who need to report an outage can call 1-800-465-1212 or report it online. Eversource (previously Nstar) customers can report outages to 1-800-592-2000.

