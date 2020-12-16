List: School & Community Closures, Parking Bans, and Other Notices

Severe Weather

by: WPRI.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WPRI) — With remote learning becoming a necessity during the pandemic, snow days may be a thing of the past.

Rather than giving students the day off Thursday as a winter storm impacts Southern New England, districts may have them stay home and engage in virtual learning.

Be sure to check our Pinpoint Closing Network for the latest updates on what local schools are planning, along with parking bans and other closures.

Many cities and towns have already issued parking bans ahead of the snowstorm expected Wednesday night into Thursday.

“This is our first major snowstorm of the season. Especially now, in a COVID-19 environment, everyone must make sure to take special precautions while preparing for this storm,” R.I. Emergency Management Agency Director Marc Pappas said. “Update items in your go-kit to include face masks and hand sanitizer, review your family communication plan, and be prepared to check in with your neighbors virtually.”

Severe Weather Alert: Winter Storm Warning Starts Tonight, Heavy Snow On The Way »

Download the Pinpoint Weather App to receive important storm updates on your phone and see the radar and current forecast for your area.

