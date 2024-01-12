JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Residents of a section of Johnston that’s been plagued by flooding are being evacuated from their homes for the time being.

Mayor Joseph Polisena Jr. announced he’s issued a mandatory evacuation order for anyone affected by the flooding on Belfield Drive.

Residents will be put up in hotels until a “makeshift road” can be opened, according to the mayor.

Several recent storms have caused the Pocasset River to overflow into the neighborhood. Polisena said he made the decision to evacuate because the floodwaters are not receding and there’s more rain in the forecast for this weekend.

He also said he consulted with the town’s Department of Public Works (DPW) and police and fire departments, whose vehicles were incapacitated by the floodwaters, meaning they can no longer safely reach the residents there. Once the evacuations are complete, Polisena said first responders will withdraw from the area for now.

12 News has a crew in the area gathering information. Check back for updates.