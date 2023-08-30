WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The extreme weather down South is impacting travel plans for Floridians and New Englanders alike.

Idalia made landfall Wednesday in Florida’s Gulf Coast as a Category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of around 125 miles per hour. It’s since been downgraded to a tropical storm as it passes through Georgia and South Carolina.

Karla Barber lives on Cape Cod and was supposed to be flying out of T.F. Green to attend a memorial service in Florida, but her connecting flight in Baltimore got delayed.

“We have a high probability of getting stuck in a place we don’t want to be, so we’re going to drive back to the Cape,” she told 12 News.

Barber is now planning to attend the service via videoconference.

“We’re really sad that we’re not going to make it,” she added.

Once the weather clears up, Barber plans to rebook her trip.

“We can’t control the hurricane, so we just adapt our plans,” she said.

Joe Cassidy was at the airport waiting to pick up family who were on vacation in Florida. He lives in Wrentham, but also has a home in Florida.

“My wife and I stayed through Matthew down there a few years ago,” he recalled. “It gets very, very windy, the bridges close down if you’re on the coast at all.”

“It gets pretty hairy,” he added.

Gary Mello traveled to Rhode Island from Florida on Wednesday. He said the airline was preparing for storm impacts well in advance.

“The airline started notifying us on Sunday that if we wanted to we could change our flights for free, but we kept them the way they were,” Mello said.

Other passengers, like Dick Salvucci, weren’t as confident their flights would be fine: “We were checking it constantly,” he said.

Idalia, along with Hurricane Franklin, are expected to kick up large ocean waves along the East Coast later in the week.