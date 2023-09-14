This story will be updated with important information before, during and after Lee passes by. Be sure to check back for the latest developments.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Preparations are underway as Hurricane Lee makes its way north in the Atlantic Ocean.

Lee is currently a Category 2 storm with sustained winds of 105 mph, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

While Southern New England is not anticipating a direct hit, the storm is still large in size so rain and wind are expected Friday night into Saturday morning.

Winds could be gusting to 35-50 mph in our area but gusts to 60-70 mph are possible on the outer Cape and Nantucket.

With such saturated ground due to all the rain over the last several days, these winds could topple trees and scattered power outages are possible.

Gov. Dan McKee said he and Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos met with the leadership of all state agencies Wednesday to go over preparations, just in case.

“These storms cost municipalities money. These storms cost our state resources. We need to know and have qualified people in place so that we can recover,” McKee said.

R.I. Department of Transportation said they will be cleaning storm drains and have crews ready for any downed trees. R.I. Energy also said they will have additional workers on standby.

Even with the Hurricane not making direct landfall, R.I. Emergency Management (RIEMA) says it’s better to be over-prepared than under-prepared.

“At a certain point, we have to make decisions. Now is it better to make the decision and nothing happens? I say yes. But we’re here for the citizens. Whatever we need to do, as it comes up the coast, we’ll be here 24-7,” said Armand Randolph with the RIEMA.

It’s still important to have an emergency kit on hand, complete with nonperishable food, water, a flashlight and first aid supplies.

Flights may be impacted at T.F. Green and other airports, so be sure to check the WPRI.com Flight Tracker for updates.

